 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Near record low temperatures. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert