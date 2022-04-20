Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Mostly clear and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.