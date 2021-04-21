 Skip to main content
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

