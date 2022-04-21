Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Friday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.