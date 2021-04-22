 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waco. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert