For the drive home in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waco. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
