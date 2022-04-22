Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunders…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly…
This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast ca…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
It will be a warm day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and…
For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It looks like it will be …
For the drive home in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Waco folks will…
For the drive home in Waco: Mostly clear and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.