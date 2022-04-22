Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.