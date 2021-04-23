 Skip to main content
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

