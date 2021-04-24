Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.