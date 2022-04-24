Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
