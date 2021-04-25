Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.