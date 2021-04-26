This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
