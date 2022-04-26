Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.