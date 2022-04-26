 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

