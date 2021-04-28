This evening in Waco: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waco. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
