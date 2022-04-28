Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.