This evening in Waco: Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
- Updated
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the hou…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Exp…
Waco's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Near record low temperatures. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Waco area will see hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 71F. Wind…