Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.