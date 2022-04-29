Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
