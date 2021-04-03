This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waco. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
