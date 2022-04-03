Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Monday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.