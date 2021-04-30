 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Waco: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert