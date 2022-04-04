Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect per…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Waco's evening forecast: Windy. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 25 to 3…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. I…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 61% chance of precipitation…