Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.