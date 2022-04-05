Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.