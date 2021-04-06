Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
