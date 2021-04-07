For the drive home in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Wi…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waco. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…
This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. It looks like it…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …