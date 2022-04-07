This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 44F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
