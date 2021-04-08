This evening in Waco: Generally fair. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Friday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
