Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 42F. N winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.