Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Clear skies with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Waco, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.