Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph.