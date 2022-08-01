Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 104. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 79 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.