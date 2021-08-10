Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 102.24. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.