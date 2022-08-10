Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.