This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly clear. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 102.51. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
