Waco's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 98.82. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a …
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though …
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly clear. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Thursday. Temperatu…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wi…