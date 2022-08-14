Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.