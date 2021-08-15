This evening's outlook for Waco: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99.44. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though …
This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly clear. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Thursday. Temperatu…