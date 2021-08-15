Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99.44. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.