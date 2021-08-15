 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waco: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99.44. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert