Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98.09. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.