This evening in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
