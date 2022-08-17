Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.