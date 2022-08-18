Waco's evening forecast: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
