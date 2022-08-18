Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.