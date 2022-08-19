Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
