Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 99.13. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.