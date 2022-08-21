This evening in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will f…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 10…
For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of …