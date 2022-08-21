Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.