This evening in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms …
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will f…
For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day…