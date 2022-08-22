Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.