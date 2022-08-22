 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

