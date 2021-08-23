Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.