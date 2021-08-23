For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 77-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chan…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …
This evening in Waco: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Waco folks should …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of …
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.