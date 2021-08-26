 Skip to main content
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

