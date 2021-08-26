This evening in Waco: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it wil…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperat…
This evening in Waco: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Waco folks should …