This evening in Waco: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 102.37. A 76-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will f…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
This evening in Waco: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Waco folks should …