Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 78F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 105. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

