Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph.