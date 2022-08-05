This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
